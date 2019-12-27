Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 89.2%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the November 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.11 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNXP. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

