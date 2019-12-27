Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 89.2%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the November 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.11 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNXP. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. Rises By 47.7%
Short Interest in Universal Forest Products, Inc. Rises By 47.7%
Short Interest in VEON Ltd Drops By 58.0%
Short Interest in VEON Ltd Drops By 58.0%
THL Credit, Inc. Short Interest Update
THL Credit, Inc. Short Interest Update
Texas Instruments Incorporated Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Texas Instruments Incorporated Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Tremont Mortgage Trust Short Interest Update
Tremont Mortgage Trust Short Interest Update
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Synthorx
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Synthorx


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report