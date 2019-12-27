Short Interest in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Drops By 18.7%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 507,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TEDU stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Tarena International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 168,542 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

