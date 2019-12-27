Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a positive rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal rating to a weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

