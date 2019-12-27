Brokerages Set $10.00 Price Target for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sell-side analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

