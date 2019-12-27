Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives $31.14 Average PT from Analysts

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

PHR stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

