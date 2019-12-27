Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 1,953,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,017 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $7,654,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2,193.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 642,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 295.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 314,257 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.