Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.69. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

