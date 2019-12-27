PAX Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.53 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,491.04 or 0.20657065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $498,669.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.05893169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 8,405 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

