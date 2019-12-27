Peerplays Price Reaches $0.25 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.11 million and $66,398.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

