Parachute Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $105,152.00 and $844.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,451,050 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

