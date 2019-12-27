Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $384,439.00 and approximately $47,201.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,792,584,521 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.