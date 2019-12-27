PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $50,469.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

