Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPE opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

