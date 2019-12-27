Brokerages Expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Arconic posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.