Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.09). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 224,456 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.30. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Arconic Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
Viking Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extraction Oil & Gas Inc to Announce -$0.07 EPS
Advanced Disposal Services Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share
MGM Growth Properties Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet
