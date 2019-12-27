Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.26). Extraction Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

XOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 903,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $119,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

