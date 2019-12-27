Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,316,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,737,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 22,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,053,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

