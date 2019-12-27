MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.