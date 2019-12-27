Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.602 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WBND stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.