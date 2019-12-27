Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE FC opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.