Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

WRI opened at $31.03 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

