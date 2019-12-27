Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Huazhu Group accounts for about 0.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $45.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

