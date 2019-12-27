Elephas Investment Management Ltd Has $5.86 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Elephas Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,990 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 5.0% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGM Growth Properties Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet
MGM Growth Properties Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet
Western Asset Total Return ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share
Western Asset Total Return ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share
Franklin Covey Lowered to “C” at TheStreet
Franklin Covey Lowered to “C” at TheStreet
Weingarten Realty Investors Cut to Neutral at Compass Point
Weingarten Realty Investors Cut to Neutral at Compass Point
Walt Disney Co is Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position
Walt Disney Co is Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position
Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Huazhu Group Ltd
Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Huazhu Group Ltd


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report