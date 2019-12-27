Analysts Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

NBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30.

In other news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

