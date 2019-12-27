Brokerages Expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to Post $1.95 EPS

Brokerages expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to report $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Arch Coal posted earnings per share of $4.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $16.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $12.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

ARCH stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $68.63 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In other Arch Coal news, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $55,507.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $251,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul A. Lang sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $80,548.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,355,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

