Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.17. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,058,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,903,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after buying an additional 264,101 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

