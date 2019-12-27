Zacks: US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Gold an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get US Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. US Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.