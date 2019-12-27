$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.38. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

