$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.38. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Expect Arch Coal Inc to Post $1.95 EPS
Brokerages Expect Arch Coal Inc to Post $1.95 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Zacks: US Gold Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: US Gold Corp Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc This Quarter
$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc This Quarter
Centurion Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days
Centurion Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report