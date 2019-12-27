Centurion (CNT) Trading Down 44% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Centurion has traded 44% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a market capitalization of $5,608.00 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Centurion

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

