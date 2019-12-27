JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

