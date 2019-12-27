QUINADS Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,451.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One QUINADS token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $49,451.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00331846 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013893 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003448 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010026 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

