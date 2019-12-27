Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,468.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,468 ($32.47) and last traded at GBX 2,463 ($32.40), with a volume of 151192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,437 ($32.06).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,678 ($35.23) to GBX 2,616 ($34.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,430.67 ($31.97).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,366.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,246.65. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

