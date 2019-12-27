Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

In other news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $109,014.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Escalade by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Escalade by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.