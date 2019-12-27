Short Interest in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Rises By 29.0%

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CCR stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $300.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCR. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

