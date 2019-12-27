Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 28th total of 333,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point set a $29.00 target price on Central Pacific Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF opened at $29.96 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $848.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

