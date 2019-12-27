Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 28th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nelnet by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 37.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNI stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 64.22 and a quick ratio of 64.22. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $285.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

