Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 276,819 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Comerica by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Comerica stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

