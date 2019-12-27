Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TTPH stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, G.Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

