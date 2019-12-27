Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $493,818.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $6.27 or 0.00087061 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $493,818.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.01212766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

