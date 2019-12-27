Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

QGEN stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Qiagen by 1,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

