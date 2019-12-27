Analysts Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.33). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 488,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,026 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 269,902 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

