Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Verso reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley raised Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verso by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 226,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verso by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verso in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRS opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Verso has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $605.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.