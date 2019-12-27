Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).
ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 647,446 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
