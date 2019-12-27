Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ZTO stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 647,446 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 99.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

