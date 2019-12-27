Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Childrens Place (PLCE)

Childrens Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/18/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/12/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $103.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Childrens Place had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.
- 12/11/2019 – Childrens Place had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2019 – Childrens Place was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/12/2019 – Childrens Place is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/30/2019 – Childrens Place was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.