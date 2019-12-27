Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently:

12/20/2019 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $31.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Its strategic divestitures have helped to streamline the business by focusing on core operations and pay down debt. Given its restructuring plans, we expect the company to lower its debt level further. Accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Its cost-reduction program, comprising of headcount reductions and renegotiation of contracts with suppliers is likely to favor earnings going forward. However, its revenues have been declining over the last few quarters, which bothers the company. Its cash flow has been deteriorating over the last many quarters.”

12/9/2019 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

11/28/2019 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Its strategic divestitures have helped to streamline the business by focusing on core operations and pay down debt. Given its restructuring plans, we expect the company to lower its debt level further. Accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Its cost-reduction program, comprising of headcount reductions and renegotiation of contracts with suppliers is likely to favor earnings going forward. Its third-quarter 2019 adjusted net income of 58 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 107.1% and also shot up 100% year over year on the back of volume growth and better revenues. However, its revenues have been declining over the last few quarters, which bothers the company. Its cash flow has been deteriorating over the last many quarters.”

11/22/2019 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry year to date. Its strategic divestitures have helped to streamline the business by focusing on core operations and pay down debt. Given its restructuring plans, we expect the company to lower its debt level further. Accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Its cost-reduction program, comprising of headcount reductions and renegotiation of contracts with suppliers is likely to favor earnings going forward. Its third-quarter 2019 adjusted net income of 58 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 107.1% and also shot up 100% year over year on the back of volume growth and better revenues. However, its revenues have been declining over the last few quarters, which bothers the company. Its cash flow has been deteriorating over the last many quarters.”

11/7/2019 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

11/6/2019 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/6/2019 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00.

11/5/2019 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of THC opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 221,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,548,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 101.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $11,983,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $10,436,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

