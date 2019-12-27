Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2633 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ:DWCR opened at $28.32 on Friday. Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Dividend History for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR)

Latest News

