Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4343 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00366.

BATS:EYLD opened at $32.50 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

Dividend History for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

