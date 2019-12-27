Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2424 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOKE opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share
Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share
Cambria Cannabis ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Cambria Cannabis ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report