Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2424 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOKE opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

