Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Dec 27th, 2019

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Cambria Tail Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TAIL opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

