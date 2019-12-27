ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:YLDE opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

